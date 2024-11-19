Roommate Demands He Not Touch Her Clothes, So He Leaves The Drying Rack On The Floor After It Collapses

When housemates set strict boundaries about “don’t touch my stuff,” things can get awkward very quickly.

So, what would you do if your roommate left a note demanding that you not touch their clothes drying on your shared rack, but it tipped over when you took your things off?

Would you pick them up anyway?

Or would you leave a note explaining the situation?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it went down.

Don’t touch your stuff? Got it. So, me (23M) and my housemate (23 F) were actually really good friends at one point. We have had issues in the past, but we decided to sweep them under the rug and implement some boundaries. Still, our relationship has been really rocky for the last six months. She’s very hot and cold with me, and there are times when she just decides not to talk to me, leaving me confused about what I’ve done wrong. A week ago, she did it again. And we haven’t spoken literally at all. If I try to ask her what’s up, she says nothing and leaves the room.

She was adamant about him not touching her stuff.

The latest situation involves the drying rack we share. She left town for a few days and decided to leave her clothes drying on the rack. The thing is, she actually moved my clothes (which were still drying) to put hers on the rack. Then, she left a note that said, “Don’t touch my stuff. Thanks!!! :)” I found it pretty ridiculous and hypocritical, considering she literally moved my stuff to put hers on the rack.

The only problem with drying racks is that they must be equally weighted on each side.

Anyway, all her clothes were hanging on the right side, and mine were on the left. The rack gets a bit unstable if only one side has weight on it, so as I was taking down my clothes, the whole thing tipped over because all the weight was on the right. I considered picking it up and trying to fix it, but then I thought, “She told me not to touch her stuff.” So, I just left it as it was and added my own note above hers, saying, “It fell when I took my stuff down. Didn’t want to touch your stuff.” Be careful what you wish for!

Too funny! That’s one way to make her regret leaving the note.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

According to this person, he should leave this relationship.

It is some pretty passive-aggressive behavior.

Here’s someone who took her side.

This person thinks he should’ve picked up the clothes.

She just got what she wanted.

Treat others how you want to be treated.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.