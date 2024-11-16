November 16, 2024 at 4:50 pm

Ross Customer Said She Resells Items She Buys On Amazon To Turn A Profit. – ‘I can’t make this stuff up, y’all.’

A lot of folks have a side hustle going on these days and a TikTokker named Sha is one of them.

She posted a video and talked to viewers about how she makes extra money by reselling items on Amazon.

Sha said, “You can literally resell almost anything at Ross on Amazon.”

She showed viewers a pack of instant ramen Hello Kitty noodles and said, “I can’t make this stuff up, y’all. I just cannot.”

Sha said the three packs of noodles would cost her about $15 total and that she can turn around and sell them for a profit.

The caption to her video reads, “IMO it be the dumbest stuff that does the best. Make that money!!”

Check out her video.

And here’s what TikTokkers said.

This viewer is on board with this idea.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person wanted more info.

She’s got her side hustle!

