Rude Kids Yelled Insults At A Utility Worker While He Tried To Do His Job, So He Was Thrilled To Run Into Their Mother And To Tell Her All About It

Call me names from your window? Hey, look, here comes your mother up the driveway. “I worked, for a time, as a utility locator for a communications company. The job is pretty stressful in the area where I worked and I’d often have bad days. A lot of the people I dealt with were total human hangnails. Just real jerks.

Usually I’d just have to push through and hold my tongue because I couldn’t be bothered with the possible consequences of angering the wrong person. This day, however, was different. This day I had mom on my side. I was on a residential lot going about my business. It was about 7:30 pm and, after 10 hours of dealing with idiot after idiot, I was ready to go home. I had three more job sites to visit after this one so it looked like it was going to be a while (it’s still an hour commute for me afterwards). So my day has already been bad and I’m in an awful mood. Suddenly I hear this high pitched voice call from the window: “Hey, loser!” Really? – I thought. I ignore it and go about my business. “You suck, loser!” Ok, it’s a different voice. This little brat has a friend.

I hear at least two more voices spewing various, childish insults at me as I’m doing my job. I keep my head down and avoid looking in their direction as it’s just easier to ignore the little turds. So after about 10 minutes of verbal abuse, I decide I don’t have time to sit through this crap anymore. I grab my gear and head up to my truck, all the while wishing that the parents were there to tell them off. Well let me tell ya something, Someone, somewhere, was hearing me that day. As I’m tossing my gear in the bed of my truck, I see a woman walking down the sidewalk towards the house with a small child in tow. I nod at her and get in my vehicle. I start the engine and turn up the radio just as she stops at the mailbox in front of the house.

Huh. Guess that’s the person who owns this place… I turn off the engine as she starts walking up the driveway, sifting through her mail. I step out of my truck and say: “Excuse me, those wouldn’t happen to be your kids in there, would they?” “Yes…” she says. “Why do you ask?” “Well,” I start-and falter a little. “It’s just that, while I was working, I kept hearing them yell things at me through the window.” “What kind of things?” She asked. Darn. They never even said anything that terrible. Ya know what? Screw ’em. “I…I don’t feel comfortable repeating it.” “…thank you for letting me know. I’ll be sure they get an earful. I apologize.” -give courtesy apology to her- She heads towards the front door -I open my truck door- She opens her door -I start my truck- She shuts the door behind her -I roll down my window and turn off my radio-

I’m not sure if the windows in her house were still open but I could hear her clear as day. All the way down the block. I’m pretty sure that’s how supervillains are born but I couldn’t care less that day. In retrospect I do feel a little bad for stretching the truth as the kids likely got in worse trouble than they deserved but. But this is petty revenge. Who’s got time for regret? Oh, and the last three jobs flew by.”

