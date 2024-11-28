She Gave Her Irresponsible Sister And Her Boyfriend A Place To Stay, But They Took Advantage Of Her Until She Finally Had Enough

Supporting a family member in a time of need would be a no-brainer for many.

But what happens when supporting morphs into enabling bad behavior?

Last time she let sister and her boyfriend stay with her, they broke all her house rules and left her place a mess.

So when they ask for a second chance, she says no way.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for not letting my sister move in with me when she and her kids were facing homelessness? In 2022, my sister (22F) had asked if she, her boyfriend (23M) and her newborn (6mo F) could stay with us for 1-3 months (which turned into 11 months) until they had gotten their taxes so they could save up and move to another place.

So she graciously let them in, under a few conditions.

My partner and I agreed (21F & 20M) because it was only going to be a few months and I didn’t want them to be potentially homeless, with an infant. I had only 3 actual rules: Take care of the wood floors Help out with rent when they can No births. My sister stayed home with the baby mostly, while us 3 worked through the day.

Her sister proved to not be up to the task of following the house rules.

But soon, there were consistently piles of dishes, dirty diapers, food trash, and just things left around. And they had also spent all their tax money and asked if they could stay longer.

Not only was the house becoming a mess, so was her relationship with her partner.

After a while, my sister was getting really comfortable with asking me to watch my niece. I would end up watching my niece almost every night/off day for 1-5 hours.

It got to the point where my partner and I couldn’t really hang out. Them living with us was starting to have an effect on mine and my partners relationship at that point.

Then she broke rule #3.

She had gotten prescribed birth control. Shortly after, I started to notice a bunch of ovulation tests in our bathroom. Not long after that appointment, she happily came up to me and showed me a positive pregnancy test. She tried to lie and say that she was too fertile for birth control to work and said that it was accident, but it was so hard to believe.

The sister knows this would only leave her with another child to care for, so she kicks them out.

So then I told them both, they had to leave before that baby was born. When they moved out, her boyfriend literally said to me before they left, “Wow your house looks TRASHED!” and then left. Their bedroom floors were super sticky, random substance on the walls, and a ton of dirty dishes were left for me to clean up.

The dust settled a bit after they left, but now she has more problems to worry about.

Now, it’s been about a year and a half since they left. Currently, my partner is having some heart issues causing him to be out of work and will need surgery. So I’m riding solo to keep a roof over our head, bills paid, and food in the fridge.

Then her sister calls again.

My sister called me in a panic saying that her and her two babies that are now toddlers are going to be homeless because she was on a waitlist for a rental assistance apartment. She said she had done everything she could, and her boyfriend had been having issues keeping a job because he has a felony. So she had asked if she and my niece and nephew could stay with me for a few weeks.

This time, she was determined to not get taken advantage of again.

But I told her no. I couldn’t take on anymore responsibilities than what I already have. I’m having difficulty keeping up with my own stuff. I suggested they could reach out to her boyfriends parents, and see if they could help in any way. They agreed to let them stay.

Now it seems her sister is giving her the silent treatment.

I called to check up on them, no response (which is very very unusual for her) and I feel like she may be upset with me. I just frankly have so much going on that I couldn’t go through that again. AITA?

Sometimes you have to put your own needs first.

What did Reddit think?

She learned the hard way that you can offer someone help, but you can’t force them to take it.

Sometimes, saying no is the kindest thing she can do — for both of them.

