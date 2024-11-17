Wife Made It Clear She Wants Advance Notice Before Babysitting, But Her Husband’s Friend Keeps Dropping Off His Kids Without Warning

When you’re clear about your boundaries, it’s frustrating when people continuously push them.

Imagine telling your partner and family you don’t want kids or babysitting duties, but somehow, you end up watching kids anyway.

What’s worse, your partner’s friend even drops his kids off unannounced despite multiple requests to let you know in advance.

In the following story, a young woman finds herself in this very dilemma and wants to put a stop to it.

Check it out.

AITA for not wanting to babysit? I am a 26-year-old F. Before marrying my husband, I told him I did not want children. I don’t hate children or anything; they just stress me out. I am on the spectrum and get easily overwhelmed. My family and friends know how I feel about children. They also know I’m a people pleaser. I sometimes agree to babysit my cousins or my husband’s college friend’s kids to be nice. I am never compensated, which is fine, except twice when I was given $20. (It’s been three years) My cousins aren’t that bad, but they aren’t dumped on me, unlike my husband’s friend’s children. And these kids are AWFUL.

Her family asks first, but the husband’s friend just drops the kids off without warning.

Their parents let them get away with everything, and then I have to deal with the unruly behavior. I am losing my mind, and because I am stressed, this causes arguments between me and my husband. He makes excuses for his friend not asking me to watch his kids. He just drops them off, and I’ve even asked the friend to inform me first. He only listens to my husband’s requests, and when I point this out to my partner, he claims his friend forgot. At first, I tried to think he may be right, but it keeps happening. My husband says that when I watch my cousins, it stresses me out, and I should consider watching them less but makes excuses for his friend. What should I do? I’m tired of watching kids. AITA?

Eek. It sounds like she needs to put her foot down.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit can offer her.

Excellent advice.

This person points out that the husband is the one who lacks respect.

Yes, people-pleasing won’t get her anywhere.

This is what she should do.

This is a ridiculous situation.

Not only does she need to stand up for herself, but her husband also needs to realize that he should back her up.

