She Overheard Her Brother’s Girlfriend Talking To Another Man On The Phone, But When Her Story Didn’t Add Up She Kicked Her Out. Now Her Brother Is Mad At Her, Not His Girlfriend.

Letting family members like siblings live in your house can create issues, even if you’re close and have a good relationship.

In this case, a woman who lives with her brother overheard his girlfriend talking to another man on the phone and when confronted, her story sounded very suspicious.

When she kicked her out and told her brother, he was mad at her, not his girlfriend.

Did the sister make a mistake?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for kicking out my brother’s girlfriend and threatening to kick him out too? I (26 year old female) have a brother (23 years old), Ian and we’re incredibly close. Ian went to Air Force and now lives in my house, pays little rent to me so he can mostly save. Ian dated Gia (23 years old) at 16. It was short-lived but he adored her, it ended badly. Now he’s dating her again.

The fact that “it ended badly” is not a good sign.

I voiced my concern to him but gave her a fair shot. We got along okay and had some shared interests, so things were fine until like 8 hours ago. Ian borrowed my car on the fly for a few hours. Clearly, Gia didn’t know I was home and carless, because she let herself in (didn’t love that recent habit tbh), and from upstairs I faintly hear: “love you baby, see ya tonight.” Which is weird because I am very literally on the phone with Ian talking about when he’ll get his car back. I’m VERY passive, but I hang up in a weird haze to go downstairs. I said something along the lines of “who’s baby?” hoping I misheard. She kinda froze and tried to tell me it was Ian, and told her to try again because we were just on the phone.

She blatantly lied to someone who was hosting her.

To my disbelief, she confesses it’s her “ex-boyfriend that she’s going to break up with when their lease is up”. An ex doesn’t need breaking up with?? That’s a boyfriend??? I ask if Ian knows and she says that he “knows she’s stuck living with an ex.” At that point, I said something like: “get out of my house and never come back”. She pretty much beat feet without a fight and I just kinda went numb waiting to tell Ian. He shows up an hour later steaming about me harassing Gia. I tell him she admitted she’s still involved with the man she’s living with and he furiously informs me that I misunderstood and they’re not remotely together.

So why did she call him “baby” and told him she loves him?

Eventually, I said he could get out too if he’s gonna bury his head and contribute to an affair. He thinks I’m holding her past against her and says he pays rent anyway so have no say on his guests. I’m honestly thinking of hunting down the not-ex online. AITA?

This situation is absurd and it’s good there’s at least one sane person dealing with it.

But let’s see what Reddit has to say about it.

Her brother needs to wake up and cultivate some self respect.

Either way, she’s not the bad guy here.

