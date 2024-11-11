She Tried Being Nice While Demanding A Refund, But When That Failed She Got The Police Involved And The Thief Got A Felony

It’s really important to listen to our gut because it’s often right.

In this case, a woman felt sure that a gas station employee was using the credit card she lost at the store, but when she called to inform the “manager,” she was told to take a hike.

So, what choice did she have but to call the police?

Check out what happened next.

Steal my money and then become hostile when I ask for a refund? Have fun with that felony on your record. I stopped at a gas station to get some food and I apparently lost my debit card (or it was stolen). It was a card I never used and looked identical to my main one, so I didn’t notice it missing until later when I get a call from my bank and I see my account overdrafted. Being fresh out of college making $12/hr, the $400 was a huge deal.

So she took action.

I worked at a credit card processor at the time, so I had a very unusual familiarity with how credit card transactions worked (this was a debit card, but ran as credit). I could have done a chargeback, of course, but I knew that merchants were fined $15 for each chargeback (on top of the return) and got a ding on their “record” with Visa/MC/AMEX. If they had too many chargebacks they would have their processing revoked and incur heavy fines. Merchants are usually mom and pop shops and are usually innocent in the matter, so I decide to give them a call. Also, the charges all came from the same gas station that I lost it at, so I suspected it was an employee who found/stole my card and was stupid enough to use it at work. I wanted to let the manager/owners know so they could keep an eye out for unscrupulous employees and get a refund. Employee theft is unfortunately common and is not brought to light until a customer brings it up. I explain that I had lost my card at that location and someone had later used my card there. I said I didn’t want to accuse anyone, but I think one of her employees had the card and she may want to investigate.

But she didn’t get anywhere…

I also said I’d like a return for all the purchases to save them the hassle of a chargeback. When I usually work with managers in this situation, they’re very willing to help and take employee theft very seriously. Instead, she was hostile and insulting. She told me I probably deserved it for losing my card in the first place and not noticing and I deserved this “lesson.” She interrupted me and told me to basically get lost and none of her employees would steal. Getting a bad feeling, I ask for the number of the owner. She says there is no owner… What? By now I’m shaking in anger, so I tell her I’m calling the police and hang up. She tries to call back, and I don’t answer. By now I’m angry crying. I have a feeling I know who did it, but now I need to prove it. I call my bank and ask if they have the record of the exact times the card was used. They gave me the times down to the minute.

Until she started playing hardball.

I then call the police, told her my story and ask if she’s able to go look at the surveillance tapes. She says the store is 5 minutes away and she will stop by and she’ll give me call if she finds anything. I eagerly await her call, but was not expecting much. A couple days later she called me and said she went by the store and reviewed the footage. At the exact times I told her, the cameras caught the hostile manager making the purchases signing receipts for the exact same amounts with a card that looked exactly like mine. Even better, they were going to charge her with felony Identity theft since making purchases on someone’s card without permission is identity theft on top of monetary theft (at least in my state). They asked if I wanted any restitution, but my bank had refunded me the stolen money, so I declined. I felt a sense of pride for actually sticking up for myself and not just taking the money from my bank and letting the thief go. Because she was so rude and unhelpful she got a felony instead of an easy resolution.

Here is what folks are saying.

If the cops are entitled to get evidence, they will get it.

How would she tell her? Visit her in jail?

Fortunately most criminals are incredibly stupid.

There really needs to be a record of every time this happens.

Who hurt you?

She probably should have at least acted concerned.

But I guess some thieves aren’t very bright.

