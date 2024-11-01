She Wanted Her Husband To Modify A Chili Recipe, But When He Declined She Purchased Fewer Cans Of Beans Than Required

Most married couples fall into a routine with many things, including who does most of the cooking.

What would you do if your husband generally does the cooking, but he got upset when you asked him to modify a recipe?

That is what is happening to this wife, and she isn’t sure if she is handling it properly.

Check out the details and decide if you agree!

AITAH because I didn’t read my husband’s mind on how many cans of beans would be needed for chili? First off, I (48F) am not a chef. I can make a few meals that turn out pretty darn good but not many. My husband (45) does almost all the cooking because he can cook and it’s almost always very tasty. He cooks, I clean up. Awesome sauce!

I love a good chili in the fall.

He has been having a hankering for chili since it’s getting cooler and I agreed it sounded yummy. He started telling me what he would put in it and I asked if he could maybe skip an ingredient or two. Like chunks of tomatoes. They gross me out. Well, he got offended and told me to find a recipe that suits my needs. I did.

That is nice of her to do the shopping.

As I’m heading to the grocery store I double and triple check with him what he needs for the chili. Apparently he had a bug up his butt because he was like “You looked at recipes right? Then you should know what to get.” So I look at the recipe again, write down what I need to buy and leave.

Makes sense to me.

When I return he unloads the groceries and goes ham and potatoes because I got ONE can of beans. That’s what the recipe called for, so I got it. He starts yelling at me because how can he make this amazing meal with ONE can of beans. Mind you I got everything else but this is just undid him. So I said “You didn’t tell me how many cans to get, so I followed the recipe. “

Could he be upset about something else?

He then proceed to tell me that I clearly know absolutely nothing about cooking and continues to yell at me. Yes, yell. Because I didn’t know HE wanted 4 cans! AITA?

There has to be more to this story unless this guy is always a jerk over small things.

Let’s see if the people in the comments can shed any light.

This person wonders if this is a pattern of behavior.

This person wouldn’t have eaten the chili at all.

Yelling about this was unnecessary.

Using crushed tomatoes is a simple adjustment.

There is a communication issue here.

There has to be more to this story than is written here.

We want all the details, lady!

