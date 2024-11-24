She Was Excited To Go Out To Eat At A Restaurant With Her Boyfriend, But Then He Ate Her Food While She Was In The Bathroom

If you are excited about your food, and then you found out that your partner ate it, would you make a big deal out of it or just let it go?

This woman shares how excited she was about the dumplings she ordered from the restaurant she and her boyfriend went to; however, when she went to the bathroom, her boyfriend ate her food. She was really upset!

AITA for having a go at my boyfriend when he ate the last of my food while I was in the bathroom? My boyfriend (24M) and I (24F) went to a restaurant for only our second time eating out together. This week has been really rough at work. And I asked him to go out for food, saying I needed a pick-me-up.

I mentioned I wasn’t super hungry since I had already eaten. But I was really looking forward to having some dumplings and soup. I even talked about how excited I was for the dumplings during the drive there.

When we ordered, I made it clear that I only wanted four dumplings and some soup. My boyfriend ordered two large mains for himself since he has a bigger appetite. When the food arrived, I shared my soup with him and tasted a bite of his food, but I was mostly focused on my dumplings.

When my dumplings came, I ate one before I needed to run to the bathroom. When I got back, he had eaten both of the remaining dumplings! I was really upset because I had been looking forward to them and only got to eat one.

I told him how disappointed I was and called him selfish, saying he never thinks of me. I asked him to pay for how much he ate since I had specifically wanted those dumplings. I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but I feel like he should have asked before just taking them, especially since I had expressed how excited I was. AITA for getting upset, calling him out for being selfish, and asking him to pay more?

