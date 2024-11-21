She Was Waiting In Line And An Impatient Customer Cut In Front Of Her, So When They Got To The Parking Lot She Had The Perfect Opportunity To Get Revenge

Even little kids know better than to cut in line, but in today’s story a full grown woman cuts in front of a child.

This woman is so impatient, that the nanny who was in line in front of her decides to get revenge when they get to the parking lot.

As luck would have it, they parked right next to each other.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Cut me in line? Let’s see how long I can delay you getting in your car. I was at CVS today with the 3yo I care for (I’m a nanny). She’d earned a prize for using the potty and we’d gone to CVS for her to pick a small toy. She did, and we joined the check out line. There’s three people ahead of us and only one cashier, so we’re waiting a while. Eventually this lady comes up behind us carrying a bunch of bags of candy. She loudly says “there’s only one line?!?” and starts huffing and tapping her foot so everyone knows she’s annoyed.

The impatient lady cut in front of them.

We finally get to the front of the line. We are buying one small toy and nothing else. I hand the 3yo her toy to put on the counter, and she drops it. I bend down to pick it up, and impatient lady steps around me and plunks her bags down on the counter. Cashier starts to say something, woman says we’re not ready yet and she’s in a hurry so the cashier can check her out before us. Normally I’d say something, but I don’t want to get in an argument in front of the 3yo. So we wait for impatient lady to check out, then quickly pay for our one item.

Impatient lady parked next to her.

Out in the parking lot, I see impatient lady with her trunk open. Her car is parked next to my car. I backed in, so our drivers side doors are next to each other. As impatient lady is slamming her trunk, I step around her and open the passenger and driver’s side doors on my car, effectively blocking her from reaching her drivers side doors. Then I slowly helped the 3yo into her car seat, slowly buckled her in, and started to close the door. Meanwhile, impatient lady is huffing behind me.

She took her time getting in the car.

Right before I closed 3yo’s door I said oh wait, let me take the packaging off your toy. So I reopened the door and did that. Then I realized 3yo might be hungry, so I rooted around in my bag until I found a snack for her. Then I let 3yo open it herself, which took her twice as long as it would have taken me. Only when I was sure 3yo was as happy and comfortable as possible did I close her door, turn to impatient lady, smile, and thank her for waiting. Then I slowly climbed in my seat and plugged my phone in before finally closing my door so she could get to her car. Car-ma’s a real pain, huh.

This is hilarious and the perfect payback.

I bet the impatient lady wishes she had parked next to anyone else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The 3-year-old opening her snack was this reader’s favorite part.

She could’ve explained to the 3-year-old how the impatient lady’s behavior was wrong.

This is a great example of passive aggressive behavior.

This reader wouldn’t have been as nice.

It would’ve been even better if she had spoken up when she was still in line.

She is a master at passive aggressive behavior.

The impatient lady definitely had her patience tested in the parking lot!

I bet she wanted to have the biggest outburst.

