‘No. No. No. Go back!’ – Sonic Customer Went Through The Drive Through And Was Automatically Charged A $20 Tip

Just about every major company these days is introducing self-checkout options so you can pay right on a screen, including Sonic.

When TikToker @equinoxambient went to Sonic, however, he got quite a surprise when it came time to pay.

The video shows him at the self-checkout screen and after he removes his card, it quickly jumps through the screen to the, “Add a Tip?” page.

Before he can even tap whether he wants to put a tip in or not, the screen starts acting like he is pushing buttons even though he isn’t.

The tip amount jumps from $2, back to $0, then to a bunch of other numbers, before landing on $20.00.



You can hear the guy getting upset at the machine as he says, “No. No. No. Go back!” as he is frantically tapping the “Go Back” button.

No matter what he does, the screen won’t respond.

Finally, at the end of the video, while he is still hitting the Go Back button, the monitor flipps to the “Processing Your Payment” page.

Wow, I would be so mad! I’d go straight into the store and speak with a manager to get this reversed.

I wonder how many other people this has happened to.

Take a look at the full video below to see exactly what happened.

Take a look at what the people in the comments had to say.

This person is wondering what you would even be tipping for in a drive-through.

Here is someone who thinks it was being controlled remotely.

This is good advice, dispute it with the credit card company.

This tipping culture is getting out of hand!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!