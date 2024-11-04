Stepmother Cheats On Her Father And Demands Her Car Back Because Her Name Is On The Title, So She Agrees And Stepmom Ends Up Spending Thousands To Tow And Repair A Jeep That Doesn’t Even Run

When someone takes everything from you and tries to make your life a living nightmare, sometimes the best revenge is just letting them dig their own hole.

I made my former stepmother spend thousands to get my car back, and it doesn’t even work My former stepmother is absolute garbage. I always hated her because she was a massive *****, but she reached a new low when she cheated on my father with her best friend’s husband and then tried to claim my dad physically abused her to deflect blame. This was all obvious lies and I was literally present for a lot of the events she lied about. The whole thing wrecked my dad’s mental health and made him attempt s*****e multiple times, so I was dealing with a lot of the aftermath alone.

The only issue was that his car was in her name.

One of the biggest hurdles was that my car’s title was in my stepmom’s name, and we just never bothered switching it over. I always made the payments and took care of maintenance myself. But my dad bought it originally when I was in high school and put it in her name just because his credit wasn’t great. Never seemed like a big deal because, even though I didn’t like my stepmom, they had been married over 20 years at that point and showed no signs of splitting up. So when all this goes down, she claims ownership of the car and demands I pay her $15,000 for the title.

Little did she know, the Jeep no longer ran.

It was a Jeep Wrangler, so it definitely had some value, but it was an older model with serious engine issues I’d been trying to address for months with no success. Not even my mechanic could figure out what was wrong and quoted me 3K for a potential solution that wasn’t even guaranteed to work. So, the car wasn’t even running by this point, and I lived over 1,200 miles away from home for grad school. Obviously, I refused to pay her anything, and she started threatening to report the car as stolen.

At this point, he ignored her and stopped paying for the car.

I just ignored her as I knew that would be a false police report, so it’d be better in my dad’s favor if she did after sending me straight-up proof of her crime. She technically had no right to do anything with the car as divorce proceedings were stalled with my dad in the hospital and mentally incompetent.

Fast forward a few months, the divorce is settled, and she’s going to take the car back, but getting the thing is her problem. I had also stopped making the payments for several months, so in order to get it current and have it towed across the country, she ended up spending nearly 5K.

After spending a good deal of money, she got what she wanted … sorta.

All the while, she had no idea the car wasn’t even running and had been sitting in my driveway for half a year at this point. The tires on a jeep like that are not cheap, and they were dry rotting. By the time she got the repairs done, she would’ve been almost 10K deep fixing this piece of crap. Last I heard, it was still sitting in front of her parents’ house with a $15,000 price tag. I simply bought myself a newer, nicer car and spent less than she was asking. As a Jew, I don’t even believe in the bad place, but I hope I’m wrong just so that woman can go there.

Bet she didn’t want the Jeep once she got it.

