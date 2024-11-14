Stepsister Drops Off Kids At Her Sister’s Without Asking, But Then Gets Angry When She Comes Back And Finds Her Watching TV And Day Drinking

When you’re stuck in a situation you never agreed to, it’s hard not to find ways to cope.

Especially when it feels like you’re being taken advantage of.

So, what would you do if you were expected to babysit kids you didn’t want to watch without getting paid?

Would you simply refuse?

Or would you agree and find a way to enjoy yourself?

In the following story, a stepsister finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for day drinking when being forced to babysit against my will? My stepsister Jaimie (27) has two kids. She brings them with her when she visits her mom. I (19) live with my dad and stepmom. I am working to save money before I go to university next fall. I have a full-time job during the week and work as a beer tub girl on the weekend. When Jaimie comes over on Sunday, she sometimes leaves her kids at my house, and she and her mom go out. I have tried complaining, but I am told to do it because we are family. My dad doesn’t help, and I am stuck with two kids I don’t like for hours. Whatever. I am now introducing them to Supernatural and having a few drinks while I watch them.

Here’s where she got caught drinking while babysitting.

I don’t get sloppy drunk or anything. And I don’t have a car, so it’s not like I would drive drunk in case of emergency. If everything goes south, I will call 911. Today, Jaimie and my stepmom came home and found us watching Sam and Dean deal with stuff while I had a few drinks. I got yelled at for drinking while babysitting. I said I was not babysitting because sitters get paid. I was doing a favour for family, and as a favour, I would do it my way. They think I’m wrong for not devoting all my attention to the kids. I think I should be asked and paid or left alone. My dad is on my side, but he said I should have been more responsible. AITA?

Generally speaking, drinking alcohol and watching kids don’t mix.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about her story.

Great advice!

Here’s someone else who suggests she make plans.

This person says to threaten them with horror movies next time.

Here’s a great thought.

The stepsister is very entitled.

They should not only ask her to watch the kids but also offer to pay her because that’s only fair.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.