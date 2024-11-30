Stingy Customer Tried To Haggle Over A Hard Day’s Work, So A Trash Collector Left Him Buried In His Own Garbage

Some entitled customers think they can get away with anything, but sometimes, they’re in for a rude awakening.

When one man tried to lowball a hard-working trash collector, he soon found himself buried in his own bargain.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Don’t want to pay the agreed price? I have a solution for that. My dad’s good friend did rubbish collections for a while when he was broke. He was essentially a man with a van who would lump all your rubbish into the back of his pick-up and get rid of it for a fixed price. He agreed a price to clear a lot of rubbish from a customer’s house, which took him half a day and filled his van. As he was about to drive off, the collector requested payment.

This customer saw this as the perfect opportunity to bargain.

Knowing that he had invested a lot of time and effort into collecting and loading all this rubbish, the customer tried to capitalize on his vulnerability and knock him down on price.

The collector wasn’t one for discounts, so he decided to abandon the project all together.

After a few choice words and the customer not budging, my dad’s mate got in his van without taking any money and started to drive off. He then backed up onto the customers drive. Here’s where it gets interesting. What the customer obviously didn’t realize was the van was a tipper van.

But he wasn’t going to leave without shedding a little excess weight from his truck.

As the bed of the van started rising, the customer was frantically offering the full amount of payment. My dad’s mate, even though he was broke, refused to stop the tipper function and said the rubbish was piled up so high the customer, who was standing there bewildered, wouldn’t have even been able to get in the front door. He drove off broke and happy.

That’s what this customer gets for not holding up his end of the bargain!

