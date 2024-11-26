Stuck Up Customer Made A Snide Comment To Her Waitress, So The Waitress Served Her A Taste of Humility

Working at bar, you become get accustomed to familiar faces, and sometimes familiar attitudes.

Serving high-maintenance patrons may mean knowing how to smile through every comment and complaint, but when one wealthy regular went too far, her waitress delivered a refreshingly petty response.

You’ll want to read on for this short and sweet tale of petty revenge.

Girls know how to hit em where it hurts. I was a waitress in a bar and grill that catered to a lot of farmers and their wives. Big farms, big money, pretentious women. One woman was a regular that always came in with some of her other wealthy friends and they all ordered the same thing. Every time.

They came in with predictable attitudes too.

I had their orders memorized and would have their drinks waiting when they say down. They were usually nice, but she was always rude.

One day, she was being extra snippy with me and made a comment about how I should be home with my child instead of “hanging out” in a bar.

This proved to be the last straw for the server.

I noticed her drink was running low and I politely asked her if she would like some more. She just scoffed and pushed it towards me.

She knew exactly what to say to send her reeling.

I smiled and in my sweetest voice possible asked “Diet Coke, right?” She looked appalled and said regular coke. I just said “Oh”, looked her up and down, and walked away, refilling her drink. I may have lost my tip that day, but it was worth it just to exact this bit of petty revenge, hitting her right in the self esteem.

The best revenge is served with a little subtlety.

She got her regular diet coke and an ice cold serving of petty revenge!

Her tip that day have been small, but the satisfaction was worth every penny.

