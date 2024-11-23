T.J. Maxx Customer Found Strange Slips Of Paper With Writing On Them In Purses For Sale At The Store

We’re dealing with a mystery here, folks…

A woman named Mads posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the strange discovery she made while shopping at T.J. Maxx.

Mads looked through a purse for sale at T.J. Maxx and found a yellow piece of paper with “Bob and Lisa” written on it.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Someone explain to me right now why I keep finding a piece of paper that says ‘Bob and Lisa’ in purses at TJ Maxx? It’s in like all of them and I need answers now.”

The caption to Mads’ video reads, “Please help?? am I going crazy? like why is this a thing?? And they all say bob and lisa.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person knows all about it…

Strange things are happening at T.J. Maxx…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.