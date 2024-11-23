November 23, 2024 at 4:49 am

T.J. Maxx Customer Found Strange Slips Of Paper With Writing On Them In Purses For Sale At The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@madssteffano

We’re dealing with a mystery here, folks…

A woman named Mads posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the strange discovery she made while shopping at T.J. Maxx.

Source: TikTok/@madssteffano

Mads looked through a purse for sale at T.J. Maxx and found a yellow piece of paper with “Bob and Lisa” written on it.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Someone explain to me right now why I keep finding a piece of paper that says ‘Bob and Lisa’ in purses at TJ Maxx? It’s in like all of them and I need answers now.”

Source: TikTok

The caption to Mads’ video reads, “Please help?? am I going crazy? like why is this a thing?? And they all say bob and lisa.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@madssteffano

please help?? am I going crazy? like why is this a thing?? And they all say bob and lisa 😂😂 #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #tjmaxxshopping #confused #help

♬ original sound – mads steffano

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this person knows all about it…

Source: TikTok

Strange things are happening at T.J. Maxx…

