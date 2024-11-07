Bride Disapproved Of Her Friend’s Favorite Dress, So She Made Up A Fake Dress Code And Uninvited Her When She Was Confronted

Navigating workplace friendships is complicated enough, but a last-minute dress code change for a wedding invite can send any teetering relationship over the edge.

When a younger guest’s choice of dress was criticized behind her back by her co-worker, things quickly took an awkward turn.

AITA for refusing to buy a new dress for any of my friend’s weddings? I (19f) have been attending a lot of weddings recently. (Most of my friends are my co-workers – who are much older to me.)

I wasn’t included in the wedding, but was invited, so I always had a set dress. I wore a regular length, tight black dress. Now I should add for context: I have attended 5 weddings over the last two years and none of them had a specific dress code. One of my coworkers is getting married next June and, after I received the invite, she asked what I’d be wearing.

I told her that I would wear my regular black dress. (I don’t have a lot of others. The only ones I do are very formal.) She told me after that she actually has imposed a dress code (which was not mentioned on the invite) and that everyone should be wearing red, as she was going to wear black. I agreed and said I’d get to buying a nice one.

However, when I spoke to my other coworkers, none of them mentioned anything about a dress code. One of them even asked her (the bride, “Maria”) and Maria said there was no dress code. Initially I thought this was confusing, but maybe she changed her mind and forgot to tell me.

So when I asked my coworker to ask her, Maria said, “I don’t like the black dress she always wears. It’s old and unflattering and I would rather my guests look presentable at my wedding.” I always felt good in the dress. It is old (I bought it for my sophomore prom), but I felt as if it still worked. I texted Maria that I wouldn’t be able to attend her wedding.

She came up to me at work and put a sweet act on about how she thought we were friends and she really wanted me there. Eventually, I told her I was not planning on buying a new dress because I heard what she said about my black one.

Maria said I was mistaken, but I know I was not.

Even though she apologized, she texted me later that I am uninvited from her wedding as she would rather not have a broke teenager ruining all her photos. I spoke to my friend about this, and he thinks I could have just bought a cheap red dress and avoided all the drama. AITA?

