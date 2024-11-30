Walmart Customer Talked About Her Bad Experience With Employees At A Store. – ‘Happens to me all of the time.’

Is it just me, or has customer service gone down the tubes over the past few years?

It sure seems like it!

And this video ain’t helping things…

A woman took to TikTok to complain about the frustrating experience she had while shopping at a Target store.

The woman told viewers that she drove 30 minutes to a Target store because she’d checked the inventory online and they were supposed to have what she wanted to buy.

She said, “I have worked in customer service before. I have worked in retail. I know how crazy it can be, but something that is so frustrating to me is when you’re asking for a specific product, and they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t have it.’”

The woman asked an employee to double-check for her item and, lo and behold, they discovered that the store’s system showed there were 28 of them available.

The Target worker continued to be a nuisance and told the woman that the 28 items were probably only available online.

Because she’d driven 30 minutes and didn’t want to leave the store empty-handed, so she asked another Target worker for help.

The video ends with the woman thanking the worker who helped her and she ended up getting the garland she came to the store with.

Come on people, do your jobs!

Here’s the video.

Doesn’t sound like they’re doing their jobs, does it?

That can be pretty frustrating.

