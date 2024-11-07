Walmart Customer Called Out The Store For Not Having One Of The Most Basic Things Possible: Cashiers. – ‘I just finished a 30-minute shift at Walmart.’

Well, this is a wild tale…

A TikTokker named Gia posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the unusual experience she had while shopping at her local Walmart.

Gia said she had a lot of things in her cart so she wanted to go through a register that had a cashier working…but she realized there was only one open register with a cashier and 15 self-checkout registers.

She went to the self-checkout area because it was the best option but was annoyed because a worker was hovering around her while she checked out.

Gia said, “If you have time to stand around and watch me, maybe jump on a register and check me out so I don’t have to be watched like I’m some criminal.”

She said the process made her anxious and, after she was done checking out, a worker came up to her and asked her if she had scanned her toilet paper.

Gia said, “Lady, if I’m gonna steal something it’s not gonna be paper to wipe my a** with, okay?”

She said that two workers looked over her receipt thoroughly and added, “I’m sweating like a pig, I got to take a shower, I got all these people watching me. I’m tired now. I got to take a break. I just finished a 30-minute shift at Walmart.”

Gia added, “I’m sorry Walmart but I won’t be coming back tomorrow for my shift.”

Get it together, Walmart!

