Walmart Customer Called Out The Store For Not Having One Of The Most Basic Things Possible: Cashiers. – ‘I just finished a 30-minute shift at Walmart.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@giapendergast

Well, this is a wild tale…

A TikTokker named Gia posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the unusual experience she had while shopping at her local Walmart.

Source: TikTok

Gia said she had a lot of things in her cart so she wanted to go through a register that had a cashier working…but she realized there was only one open register with a cashier and 15 self-checkout registers.

She went to the self-checkout area because it was the best option but was annoyed because a worker was hovering around her while she checked out.

Gia said, “If you have time to stand around and watch me, maybe jump on a register and check me out so I don’t have to be watched like I’m some criminal.”

She said the process made her anxious and, after she was done checking out, a worker came up to her and asked her if she had scanned her toilet paper.

Source: TikTok

Gia said, “Lady, if I’m gonna steal something it’s not gonna be paper to wipe my a** with, okay?”

She said that two workers looked over her receipt thoroughly and added, “I’m sweating like a pig, I got to take a shower, I got all these people watching me. I’m tired now. I got to take a break. I just finished a 30-minute shift at Walmart.”

Gia added, “I’m sorry Walmart but I won’t be coming back tomorrow for my shift.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@giapendergast

walmart shopping shoppinghaul

♬ original sound – Gia Pendergast

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker was impressed.

Source: TikTok

Get it together, Walmart!

