An Inconsiderate Neighbor Shot Off Fireworks, So A Homeowner Parked In Their Driveway Early In The Morning A Honk Until They Woke Up

Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate the 4th of July, but nobody likes hearing them when they’re trying to sleep.

In today’s story, a neighbor started their 4th of July celebration in June, so this neighbor was on the hunt for the best way to get some revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Dealing with neighborhood fireworks A few years ago, I was working at a place that required me to wake up very early in the morning to get to work. My neighbors, enthusiastic patriots that they were, began their July 4 celebrations weeks before the holiday, blasting ordnance far later than decency and city regulations allowed.

She decided to honk the car horn in revenge.

It woke me, freaked out my dog, and woke my son. The next morning, I parked in their driveway and honked my horn until they came out to confront me. I told them that I would repeat this every morning if they continued their celebrations past 9 pm, as the city mandated. I only had to do this once.

That was an amazingly effective technique!

I’m kind of surprised the neighbors stopped the fireworks without more of a fight.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader can relate to the problem.

Another reader’s neighbors set off fireworks even longer.

This reader applauds the revenge.

This reader might be “lucky.”

Here’s the perspective of someone who loves fireworks…

Fireworks aren’t even special if you shoot them off every day for weeks or months.

But I guess some people just like to watch things burn.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.