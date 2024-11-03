When Starbucks Customer Refuses To Pay It Forward, Barista Gets Offended On Behalf Of Other Customers

When you’re in the middle of a drive-thru, the last thing you expect is to be roped into a “pay it forward” chain.

While it’s a kind gesture, sometimes the cost isn’t exactly what you signed up for.

So, what do you do when the person in front of you buys your coffee, and you’re asked to pay for the order behind you – only to find out it’s much more than you’re willing to cover?

Do you do it anyway?

Or do you refuse?

In today’s story, one coffee-lover finds themselves in this exact dilemma.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for not “paying it forward” in the Starbucks drive thru after the person in front of me bought my coffee? Ok, I’ll start with the fact that I’d prefer to just order and pay for my own coffee and leave. Other than normal pleasantries like the usual “How’s your day going? Fine, and yours?” I’d prefer not to converse with the individual in the drive-thru. It has happened a few times where the barista informs me that someone in front of me bought my coffee and asks if I’d like to do the same for the person behind me. Usually, I have no problem doing it as I was gonna pay for mine anyway.

Here’s why the person decided not to today.

Today, this happened, and I said, “Sure, what is their total.” I was handing her my CC when she told me the total was $42. I put my card away and said, “I guess the streak ends with me today.” This girl looked at me like she thought I was the biggest jerk on the planet – total contempt. In this instance, IDC if people think I’m the AH because I’m not going to ever pay $42 for an entire car, drinks, and food because some other nice individual paid for my $4 cup. AITA?

It’s easy to see why this person broke the chain.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this dilemma.

As this comment points out, many people may not have $42 to spare.

It really does defeat the purpose.

This person says you should pay it forward in a different way.

Apparently, most Starbucks employees don’t like these chains.

Here’s someone who’s had a similar experience.

No one should blame them.

There’s a huge difference between picking up a $5 tab and shelling out $42 for someone else’s order.

