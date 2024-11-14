When This Stay At Home Mom Agreed To Watch Her Sister’s Kids, She Was Surprised When The Sister Gave A Lengthy List Of Demands On How Everything Must Be Done For The Privilege Of Keeping Them

Helping your siblings out by offering to watch their kids when they go back to work is a very nice and generous thing to do.

AITA for telling my sister I’m not watching her kids after I said I would? My sister was unemployed for almost two years after a layoff. She got used to being home with her two children. My sister and her husband are tight on money.

My sister asked me about watching her kids while she starts a new job since I’m a stay home mom. I said yes at first. But my sister handed me a list of rules.

Things like a daily schedule that would seriously upset my own children’s daily routine. Then she gave me an approved menu for her kids and what I can and can’t feed them because they are on a healthy whole food diet. I flat out told my sister this isn’t going to work and I’m not going to watch your kids. My sister offered to buy the organic whole food. I told her no that’s not the point I’m not making your children separate lunches and I’m not going by your schedule.

I’m watching the kids for free. They get what they get. That’s it. My sister said she would find something else but didn’t expect inflation on child care services to be so high. She reached back out to me asking for a compromise because it will disrupt her children’s schedule if I don’t follow it and the food I make my children might give hers a tummy ache. I told my sister there’s no way in hell this is going to work and I’m not watching her kids now or never because she’s being such a diva.

My sister complained that what is she going to do she starts her new job on Monday. I told her maybe don’t act your children are royalty when you can’t even afford a babysitter. My sister hasn’t talked to me since and my mom has tried to talk to me about the situation but even mom agrees she wouldn’t watch those kids with all of my sister’s unrealistic demands. AITA?

