Wife Juggles Solo Parenting And Business Stress While Sick Husband Wallows, So She Calls Him Out For Not Taking Care Of Himself

A dedicated business owner, a wife, and a mother finds herself stretched thin after her husband falls ill, leaving her to manage everything alone.

After a week of solo parenting and dealing with work pressures, she confronts her husband about his lack of self-care during his sickness.

Now she’s left wondering if she’s gone too far in her frustration.

Check out the details below.

AITA for not giving my husband more sympathy? I own my own business and for the last 3 years have been working insanely hard to build a successful company to provide for my family. My husband stopped working after we had our first child – it just made more sense to have a parent raise our LO, something we are very fortunate to have. I recently have been under a lot of pressure at work, and during a particularly stressful week, our LO got a stomach bug. Hubby and I looked after her through it, and she recovered in a day or so.

Oof, the worst.

But then my husband got the bug. Which meant that I was solo parenting, juggling work, and on the point of a breakdown. My husband seemed back on his feet and feeling better, and I had to travel for a few days for work, but then my husband said he wasn’t feeling great. He left our daughter with a family member for a few days to recover, but just wallowed in feeling sick – he didn’t go to the doctor or take medication, and didn’t eat or stay hydrated.

I lied. This is the worst.

Every time I called to check in on him he was kind of wallowing in how he still felt nauseous. I came back from my trip today – an incredibly stressful one where I slept around 2 hours each night trying to make up from work I missed while they were both sick. I told my husband I felt more stressed than I have in months. I arrived back today, absolutely shattered. He felt too unwell to fetch me from the airport, I got home, picked up my daughter from family, juggled dinner and bath all while my husband lay on the sofa.

What a welcome home.

I scolded him for not going to the doctor, and for not eating for 4 days – obviously he felt weak and light headed if he had not had even some toast or water!! He then confronted me about being short tempered and told me I have not been sensitive and considerate enough toward him. Am I the jerk?

Caught between her responsibilities and his feelings, she grapples with whether her reaction was justified.

Was it? Reddit is torn.

This person says Hubby is the AH here.

But this person says everyone’s kind of in the wrong.

However, this person says the wife is justified.

Sounds like hubby’s taking a sick day from responsibility.

And getting a lesson in sympathy while he’s at it!

