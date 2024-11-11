Her Rich Best Friend Keeps Complaining About Her First World Problems, But Refuses To Do Anything To Solve Them. So They’re Honest With Her And Tell Her That Her Problems Are Her Own Fault.

We all want to be there when our friends need to vent, but at some point, you have to encourage them to stop complaining and actually do something about the issue.

AITA for telling my best friend that she’s really privileged and her problems are her own fault? I’ve been trying to be supportive to my best friend and give her some non-pushy advice when she seems to want it. But she seems determined to ruin her own life. We’re both 23 if that matters.

I know she was sheltered, and I know she’s gone through some terrible situations in life. But she’s really protected in a way I wouldn’t be if I was in the same circumstances. She keeps making these really awful decisions, and I know that she needs to vent sometimes. But it’s really frustrating when she doesn’t seem to be making any effort to improve anything she’s constantly complaining about.

Here are some examples: She just lost a job offer because she showed up 20 minutes late. Then she complained to me about how bad transit was, and how much she hates capitalism, and how she’ll never find a job.

She complains about not being able to find a job. And about how poor she is and how much she needs money. But won’t even apply for anything minimum wage or anything that isn’t her ideal job.

Her parents are literally sending her rent money. She keeps complaining to me about how she can’t afford fun purchases, and how having to pay money for rent is stupid Even though it’s not even her money.

She didn’t renew her passport until a month before she needs it And then got frustrated that wait times were over a month.

She’s got her associates, but she’s only 2 classes away from her bachelors. But if it ever comes up, she just deflects by saying university is a scam.

I probably shouldn’t have, but AITA for telling her her problems were her own fault? It wasn’t a nice thing to say, but I was really tired of listening to the same complaints with absolutely no effort to fix them.

