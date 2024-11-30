Student Never Fit In During High School, So She Moved Away And Built A Thriving Life That Put Her Bullies To Shame

They always say what goes around comes around, but sometimes it takes years to finally see the pay-off.

The best petty revenge is the one that happens for you Many years ago, in high school, I (“Mia”) broke up with my first boyfriend that we’ll call “Sam”. We had dated for a little over a year and I felt like we were basically growing out of each other. There was nothing malicious and we were in agreement over breaking up.

Although he then proceeded to regale me about why he thought it was best, which was because he had been seeing another girl from a different school. No idea why he ever told me that. Maybe to make himself feel less guilty? But I digress…

Despite what I thought was a rather amicable breakup (despite the confession), maturely dealt with for a pair of high school kids, in person, he immediately began avoiding me. Soon after, there were lots of rumors being spread about me that caused my already small friend circle to dwindle further. I was a geek, into computers, music and 19th century poetry. Wasn’t really the type to ‘fit in’ in high school anyway, so the rumors hurt.

I found out later that Sam was the source of the most vicious of the rumors. I confronted Sam over it, asking him why he did it, and he gave the non-answer of “I dunno” in the typical teenage boy fashion.

By the time I was a senior, I had a strong “F the lot of you” attitude, graduated a semester early, and other than a handful of people, never really looked back. I went to community college, got my AA, moved far away for university, and got on with my life. It was at university that I really found my footing and people I could relate to. Those that stayed back in the place where we graduated from, life just ‘was’. A mediocre existence.

My best friend, we’ll call her “Anne,” I knew from high school, but didn’t really become friends with her until after graduation. It is amazing what distance from the toxic social life that is high school can do for people. Anne had been invited to a lunch with a few other people from high school as a little catch up, and Sam happened to be one of the people to show up to the lunch. This was 7 or 8 years after high school. Anne and one of the other gals there would later tell me the same thing.

Everyone is chatting, talking about how things are going with them. Anne would be the first to admit things were just ‘okay.’ Stagnant jobs, always broke. They go around the table and it is the same general story from everyone… except Sam. Sam crows about how he was just promoted to assistant store manager of the (insert name of drug store chain here), and how he was now salaried and was looking at apartments of his own.

One of the other girls piped up, “Anne! You just got back from visiting Mia, right? How is she doing?” Anne goes on to give a glowing review of my life from what I’ve been told.

Mia is teaching at the university out there and had just gotten back from a conference with her dean. She had been one of the editors of the paper there too, but dropped that when she was given more classes to teach. Went to the beach in her new car, got goodies at the farmers market down the street from her place. Basically sounded excited about all the things I saw as my everyday droll.

If it had just been Anne telling me that Sam sunk deep into his chair and sat quietly for the rest of lunch, I would have thought she exaggerated, but I was told the same by one of the other girls. Years later when I went out to visit, seeing several of the people that were at that lunch, it came up again how comical it was to see Sam’s ego deflated so deftly. The best revenge is doing better than your bullies. The best petty revenge is the one that happens without you even lifting a finger to try.

What did Reddit think?

