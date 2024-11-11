Young Man Refused To Share His Inherited Money With His Dad’s New Family, And Now They’re Calling Him Selfish For Standing His Ground

Money concerns are often sensitive, especially if people are trying to trick you into giving them some of your money.

This young man shares that her mother and grandparents saved up a large amount of money that he’d have access to when he turned 18.

However, when his dad and stepmom learned about this, they tried to convince him to share it with them and his step siblings.

He refused, and now they’re calling him selfish.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to share money I will be given/have access to at 18 with my step sister and half brother? I (17M) will be getting a large amount of money when I turn 18. This is money that my mom, who passed when I was 7, and my maternal grandparents accumulated for me since I was born. I won’t say the exact amount but it’s between 500k and 1 million dollars.

This young man shared where the money came from.

The reason it’s that much is my grandparents ran a successful business for many years. They sold it 18 months ago, and all money from that sale went to me. They kept none of it. My grandparents have control over all of it currently.

His mom made his grandparents in charge of his savings account.

Before my mom died, she left them in charge of the account where she was saving. She was married to my dad at the time, but had wanted to secure my future in case anything happened. Dad remarried and had additional kids.

His dad had no idea how much savings she had.

She didn’t want to run the risk that once she was gone, her money could be used for someone who wasn’t her kid. My dad knew some money had been saved for me by mom, but was never aware of how much or little it was. He also had no idea my grandparents continued saving for me.

His grandparents informed him about it recently.

My grandparents told me about the money over a year ago. They wanted me to prepare for my future and to know I would have so many options because of the money available to me. They also mentioned that it would never bring back my mom, but could alleviate the burden of becoming an adult.

Meet his dad’s new family…

So here’s the deal. My dad did remarry. He has a stepdaughter (16F) and a son (5M) with his current wife. They are not wealthy, and my dad’s wife has prepared her daughter to try and work hard for scholarships and financial aid to get into college. She wants to study to become a lawyer, I think.

When he told them about the money, they were surprised.

My dad had similar conversations with me and had sat me down a few times, since I learned of the money’s existence to figure out what our plans would be. Eventually, I told him it wasn’t going to be a big concern and I told him about the money. He was surprised, and then he told his wife, and they apparently was shocked together. They told me I could be gracious and split the money among the three of us. Giving the other two a chance to have a decent helping hand with college.

He told them he wouldn’t be sharing it with his stepsiblings.

I told them I would not be sharing it because it was created by my family, not theirs. Dad’s wife argued that it would be incredibly selfish to take such a large amount of money, and blow it all on myself. When I have two siblings who could also benefit in major ways from it.

His dad explained that it would help them out a lot, but he still refused.

My dad told me even giving some of it to them, not a full split, but some money would be amazing and would help my family out a lot. I told him I wasn’t going to. They are SO not happy with me.

Now, they’re telling him he’s being selfish.

They told me that being selfish with this is not a good way to be. My dad is also annoyed that he continued saving for me and dividing things equally between the three of us when I have so much I’ll have access to in a few months. AITA?

Money issues are always complicated.

Let’s read the comments of other people about this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one points out their important advice.

Here’s a comment as clear as day!

Simple and straightforward.

Finally, here’s a good response to the stepmom.

It’s his money.

His dad and his family have no say in it whatsoever.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.