Blue Cross Blue Shield Customer Shared How She Only Paid $40 When She Was Hit With A Huge Insurance Bill

Y’all gotta hear this!

We all know how messed up healthcare is in the U.S., so it’s nice to know that some folks can pay LESS than what insurance companies throw at them.

That’s what happened to a woman named Ky and she shared her story on TikTok in a series of videos.

Ky said, “I called our provider to ask how much a procedure would be with our insurance so we could decide if we were going to do it or not. They gave us an estimate. You can see it says $40. It says, ‘Your insurance will cover this. They have our insurance details.'”

She showed viewers that the estimate was $1,151 and that she’d have a copay of $40 after her insurance covered $1,101 of her services.

Ky said she double-checked that her insurance would cover that much money, but when the bill showed up, she was informed that she’d have to cover every single cent.

Ky told viewers, “I realize it says it’s not a guarantee, it’s based on the information they currently have. But they clearly have our current information, so why would I ever think that they would be over a thousand dollars off?”

Here’s the video.

Ky posted a follow-up video and said that she was only responsible for a portion of the bill after she got in touch with her doctor’s office.

@kyslavens Replying to @KySlavens what a whirlwind. Thank you all for your advice! ♬ original sound – KySlavens

Ky posted a second follow-up video and explained how she eventually got her doctor’s office to write off everything except for her $40 copay.

She said, “If you’re ever having anything done, my God, call your insurance first.”

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Nice work!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.