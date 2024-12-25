A Driver Tried To Intimidate His Way Into A Spot, But This Quick-Thinking Stranger Gave The Spot To Someone Else

In crowded places, parking spots can become precious real estate.

When one truck driver let his temper get the best of him, one parker just couldn’t be bothered to give in to his childish behavior.

Together with an elderly woman, they conspired to teach the driver a lesson in patience.

Read on for the full story!

Beep your horn at me… welcome to aggravation town. I walked out of my bank’s building into a crammed parking lot that is always full. Getting a spot in it is just luck. As I opened the door to my car, I saw a guy in a truck pull in the north entrance. I was parked just about mid-line between the north and south entrances. I had a few things to take care of before I intended to leave.

It was clear someone was in a hurry.

I no sooner started my car when I heard a “honk.” In my peripheral vision, I saw the truck that had pulled in sitting stationary about five feet before my parking spot. I ignored it. “Hhooooonkkk… hhoooonkkkkk.” Oh, here we go, I thought to myself. I never budged.

The truck driver’s impatience ended up having the opposite effect on the parker.

After the third set of “honks” in under a minute, I decided I was digging in. Just as I was about to get stubborn, I saw a little Toyota pull in the south entrance and turn down my lane.

They saw a chance to teach this truck driver a lesson.

I immediately reversed out and squeezed, on an angle, between the truck’s front end and the other parking spaces opposite of mine. This gave the truck nowhere to go. I waved the older lady into my parking spot.

They were in no rush whatsoever!

She had to come in at an angle, so it took her a couple of attempts to straighten out her car in my old spot. All the while, Mr. in the truck was losing his temper. The elderly lady got out of her car and started to walk across in front of me toward the bank.

The driver is irate at this point.

I could hear the truck driver yelling over the “hhhooooonks.” She approached my window, thanked me, and made a comment about “anger issue guy.” I laughed and told her to have a nice day.

Then the old lady had a little message for the truck driver.

As she straightened up from leaning into my window, I saw her arthritic hand raise the middle finger and shove it into the air in the general direction of Mr. Honky-Truck. Glorious!

There’s nothing quite like getting the last laugh.

What did Reddit think?

No one likes being rushed!

This fellow stubborn driver shares their tactics.

Some people prefer a more straightforward approach.

Sometimes there are good reasons for sitting in your car.

This parting gesture was as poetic as it was pointed!

The truck driver’s horn may have been loud, but their subtle rebellion was louder.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.