A Mom Was Concerned That Her Son Was Watching Strange Content on YouTube

by Matthew Gilligan

Parents need to have eagle eyes these days when it comes to what their kids are watching on TV and online.

A mom named Kristin posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she was surprised at what her young son was watching on YouTube.

She started her video by saying that her son kept coming into her room between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. and she thought something was wrong.

She said, “He’s crying, and he gives me a hug, and when I ask him what’s wrong. He says, ‘I just love you.’ I started thinking he was sleepwalking.”

Kristin said that her son’s behavior alarmed her when he later asked her, “Can you die happy?”

Kristin asked her son if he wanted her to die and he answered, “No, but the show says you have to die happy.”

She asked her son what show he’d been watching and he responded, “The dragon show on YouTube.”

Kristin added, “Now, he’s not supposed to be watching YouTube. Last time he was on YouTube Kids, there was a little cartoon telling my son to go run and jump in front of cars. Pay attention to what your kids are watching.”

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person offered a tip.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Gotta keep on eye on what the youngsters are watching!

