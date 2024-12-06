A Post Office Customer Talked About the Organization’s Operation Santa Program. – ‘Not playing, I’m very serious, I’m not smiling.’

Who’s ready to get in on some Christmas joy this year?!?!

Well, you, me, and everyone else can get in on the action through the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa!

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers how they can participate in the program and bring some cheer to other folks!

She said, “Did y’all know that the USPS, the United States Postal Service, has a program every year called Operation Santa? Yes, you write a letter stating ‘Dear Santa Claus.'”

She continued, “Not playing, I’m very serious, I’m not smiling. Write your wish list, write what it is you need, write something from the heart, and you’re going to mail it to:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, no state, and the ZIP code will be 88888.”

And you can even send letters digitally if that’s more your cup of tea.

FYI, the deadline to send letters is December 9 and the deadline to ship items is December 16, so don’t waste any time!

There are more detailed instructions on the USPS’s website HERE.

Check out what she had to say.

Santa Claus is coming to town!

