Concerned Consumer Shows Something Floating In Mountain Dew Bottles On A Store’s Shelves

You never know what you’re gonna find on store shelves…

A TikTokker named Jeffrey posted a video and showed viewers why he was concerned about what he saw in a bottle of Mountain Dew at a store.

Jeffrey said to viewers, “TikTok, I’m going to need you to do your thing. I need y’all to contact Pepsi, and everybody else. Pepsi’s got some explaining to do. They got something in every Mountain Dew that I’ve been to.”

He added, “From Food Lion, to Dollar General, to the Citgo, to the store up the road, they all have something floatin’ round in them and they need to explain what it is.”

Jeffrey held a flashlight up to bottles of Mountain Dew and viewers can see that there was definitely somethin’ floating around in there…

The TikTokker added that he’s seen the same floating objects in Pepsi Code Red bottles and told viewers that he was sick recently and wondered aloud if maybe drinking contaminated soda was to blame.

Hmmmmm…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person said it’s contaminated.

Something strange is floating around in there…

It’s not like we thought it was healthy, but still.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!