Strict Cashier Wouldn’t Sell Spirits To Them Even Though They Were Of Age, So They Walked Out And Left Behind Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Groceries

Malicious supermarket compliance. “I was at a local supermarket preparing for a bbq with friends. Had a trolly full of items including booze for the party.

The items get scanned and I get asked for ID to confirm the purchase. I hand over my driving licence before my friend is also asked for ID. He was 30 but didn’t have the ID with him. Apparently this is not good enough. We had a little back and forth stating how absurd this was. I even asked if they were ID checking the family at the next till as they clearly had a child with them. The end I was given the option to purchase without the booze or leave.

Obviously expecting me to purchase without the booze she told me my total. I calmly said no thanks and walked out after leaving the whole £320 shop on the conveyor. I did feel a little sorry for those behind me. A manager actually came to try and persuade me to take the items but I said if I have to stop somewhere else for half the shop I may as well give them the whole business.”

