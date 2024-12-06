After Buying A Toy For Her Son, This Mom Realized That She Got Ripped Off And Says Walmart Scammed Her

When shopping at Walmart, you want to make sure you are getting the best deals possible, but they don’t always make it easy.

TikToker @flyhigh8510 had a bad experience with her Walmart, and she wanted to let everyone know.

She starts off her video by claiming that Walmart scammed her, saying, “If you work or shop at Walmart, stop now, you’re going to want to hear this.”

She then goes on to explain what happened, “I went into the Walmart store yesterday, I bought my son a Hotwheels Monster Truck…It was $50 in the store. I got home and I thought to myself, ‘that’s a bit much, let me do some research on this, see if somebody has it cheaper somewhere.’ Low and behold, Walmart has it on their website for $28.”

That is weird, but a much better deal!



She looks into it further and confirms it is the same thing, “It is for curbside pickup for the Walmart I just bought it at for $50.”

That is unfortunate, but some companies give good deals on curbside to try to get people to start using that service. It is called a loss leader, not a scam.



She was pretty upset about the situation, and the manager wouldn’t fix it since the deal was only for curbside pickup. She expressed her disappointment, saying “You’re highway robbing people, you’re making them spend more money in the store but if they do a curbside pickup, you’ll give it to them for $28 vs $50. I got it. Do you understand that most people who shop here don’t have a lot of money and that some people maybe can’t afford that toy for their kid?”

I get the frustration, but Walmart is just trying to build up its business.

I would think she could return the item and then rebuy it from curbside to save the money.

I don’t think she got scammed, she just got a bad deal.

