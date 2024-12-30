After Telling A Boy That She Wouldn’t Go To Prom With Him, His Mom Started Questioning Her Decision. So She Revealed To Her What Kind Of Person Her Son Really Is.

In high school, dances like the prom are often a lot of fun and very important for everyone who attends.

Choosing who you go to the dance with is a big decision, and as hard as it can be, you can’t say yes to everyone.

The young lady in this story told one boy that she wouldn’t go with him, and then his mother started questioning why. Now the mom thinks she’s rude.

Let’s see all the details…

AITA for telling my classmate’s mom that she should look at her son before blaming me for not choosing him as a prom partner? Hello, this just happened very recently, and I know that what I said was rude, but am I really in the wrong here? So, I (16F) got into an argument with my classmate’s (let’s call him ‘G’ for easier explanation) mom since apparently I was hating on him for not choosing him as my partner for the upcoming prom.

Picking prom partners for next year is odd.

Just a little background: I think it was on Wednesday last week when we finalized the partners for the prom next year because we would begin practicing the dance performance, and since I was not openly saying to everyone that I already had my partner, my boyfriend (17M), the teacher who helped with partnering up the students assumed I was still free and asked me if I was willing to become G’s partner, and I obviously refused because I had one already. Then, he didn’t say a thing about it, and I assumed that the teacher would probably just ask someone from the lower grade (the girls in our class weren’t enough to pair with all the boys, so we would be taking some girls from the lower level to fill in the spot). And the next day, my adviser just suddenly told me that a parent was looking for me and told me to go to the guidance room, and I did when the event happened with G’s mom.

She needs to stay out of it.

She saw me and began complaining about how dare I refuse to go to prom with her son when i should be honored to be paired with him and i was just like, “????” I was really confused since it wasn’t like i rudely refused G and even said yesterday (i meant like the day when they were choosing partners) that i couldn’t since i was with someone and here is the part where i probably end up being rude since i straight up told her that even if i didn’t have a partner, i wouldn’t choose her son and she should take a look at her son before blaming me. (G was the kind of boy that was egoistic and really noisy, plus, i really didn’t like him since every time we would be doing dance activities in the past, he would just run away to play with his friends and barely gave any effort to dance, and i couldn’t have that since prom was a graded performance.)

It sounds like she was a little rude.

Everyone in the room became silent, and the teacher somewhat scolded me for disrespecting the mom, but soon let me off since she knew that other than my words, I didn’t do anything wrong and just made me apologize, then let me leave since she would be handling the rest. This became really long, but am I the wrong one? AITA?

She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for why she doesn’t want to dance with them, but she should be respectful to adults.

Let’s read some of the top comments on Reddit to see what they had to say.

This person makes a good point.

Yes, the mom sounds entitled.

Exactly, she doesn’t need to justify it.

This is an important question.

Grading prom does sound weird.

This mother sounds like a psycho.

