An Emergency Room Patient Was Asked To Tap To Pay While She Was Still in Her Hospital Bed… But Her Card Wouldn’t Go Through

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@labslifethroughalens

I know you have an IV in your arm and electrodes attached to your brain…but do you mind tapping right here to pay your bill?

Yes, folks, that’s where America is at right now…

A TikTokker named Bay posted a video and showed viewers how she got a surprise during a trip to an emergency room.

Source: TikTok

The video was filmed from a hospital bed and the text overlay reads, “POV: you almost died but you live in America.”

Source: TikTok

And, wouldn’t you know it: a tap to pay card reader was brought out for her to pay for her treatment while she was still laid up.

USA! USA! USA!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@labslifethroughalens

the land of the free… if youre rich. #healthcare #emergencyroom #emergency

♬ original sound – Bay

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person made a funny/depressing comment.

Source: TikTok

Another individual couldn’t believe it.

Source: TikTok

And this individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Welcome to America!

