Applebee’s Customer Was Upset That He Was Cut Off From Getting Unlimited Margaritas. – ‘I will never forget that.’

by Matthew Gilligan

You know it and I know it…

Applebee’s is a place where magic happens…and that’s especially true when the chain restaurant offers their one-dollar, unlimited margaritas that they call Dollaritas.

But maybe this whole thing was just too good to be true…

A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to customers about why he wasn’t too happy with Applebee’s after he was cut off from the “unlimited” Dollaritas.

He told viewers, “I went to an Applebee’s just to see what the deal was and see if I could get bombed on the low.”

The man said that the folks at the restaurant only let him get two margaritas and they told him that getting two shots in one ‘rita counted as two drinks.

He added that the bartender said he waters down the margaritas because they only cost a dollar and he said that he felt like he got scammed.

The man added, “I will never forget that.”

Neither will we, sir. Neither will we…

Check out his video.

@drinklikecut

You guys remember applebees dollar margarits? #applebees #dollarmargaritas

♬ original sound – drinklikecut

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer overdid it…

Another TikTokker has been there…

And this individual chimed in.

Does the word “unlimited” mean nothing these days…?

