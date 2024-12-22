Both Of His Parents Have Had Affairs A Long Time Ago, And His Dad’s “Friend” Still Comes Around. But When His Dad’s Friend Wants To Come To A Medical Appointment With Him, The Son Pushes Back And Says No

Affairs can end marriages, but in today’s story, the situation is quite different.

The other woman in the dad’s life is still in the picture, and the mom knows.

Their adult child is feeling stuck in the middle of this awkward situation.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not letting my dad’s ‘friend’ attend his medical appointment Bit of context first – my mum and dad have been married for 60 years. They have both had affairs (mum’s ended a long time ago) but my dad’s ‘friend’ is still in his life decades later. My mum hates confrontation so puts up with this situation and the ‘friend’ even visits their house and stays for tea! 🙄

The “friend” is actually pretty helpful.

My dad’s friend tries so hard to be helpful and takes him to doctors appointments and out for evenings which has really helped him (and me otherwise I’d have to take him meaning time off work!). My dad by the way is 94. Anyway, dad is now in hospital and pretty unwell.

Mum doesn’t really like the friend’s behavior.

There’s a doctors meeting Monday and the ‘friend’ wants to attend to help represent dad who can’t talk for himself right now. Problem is we were all at the hospital recently and mum lost her temper (in private with me afterwards) about how the ‘friend’ behaved so I told the friend she couldn’t come to the meeting.

She feels stuck in the middle.

I feel like an arse cos I know dad would want her there but I also know my mum will be so upset if I let her. My mums a sweet little old lady and the ‘friend’ is very assertive meaning I always feel I need to stick up for mum cos I’m confident and assertive, the opposite of her. I’m fed up being in the middle though.

