Boyfriend Took His Girlfriend’s Words At Face Value, So She Assumed He Didn’t Care Enough To Read Between The Lines

Healthy relationships thrive on communication, but the post is proof that sometimes even seemingly clear words can lead to misunderstandings.

When one man tried to do exactly what his girlfriend asked, it turns out she was more interested in him reading her mind.

AITA for not getting my GF food after she told me not to? My (26M) GF (23F) and I have been together for about a year and a half. It’s been mostly good, but at times it seems like she has very odd expectations.

This morning, I was going out for breakfast and texted her to ask if she wanted me to get her breakfast. She said no. I asked her if she was sure, and she assured me that she didn’t want anything.

A few hours later, she calls me and says, “You know, it really didn’t sit right with me that you didn’t get me food this morning. If you were more thoughtful, you would’ve shown up to my door and surprised me with breakfast.”

Mind you, we live about 10 minutes from one another, so I had zero problem bringing her food. But I asked her twice if she wanted it, and she said no. Do I just not understand women?

She’s legitimately so ticked and thinks if I liked her more, I would’ve brought her food anyways.

I sometimes think she obsesses over TikTok couples who stage every interaction they ever have, so she expects some fantasy-land relationship between her and me. AITA?

