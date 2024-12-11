Bratty Sister Turned A Broken Leg Into A Power Play, So Her Brother Finally Drew A Line And Faced The Consequences From Their Absent Parents

Growing up with siblings: When it’s good, it’s good, but when it’s bad – well, it’s horrible.

AITA for telling my sister I am done being her caregiver? I (16M) have a twin sister (16F), let’s refer to her as Lara. Lara and I have completely different personalities, but for the most part, we used to get along until high school. Since Lara is an outgoing person, she barely studies, if at all, and is obsessed with TikTok and stuff.

On the other hand, I’m not as outgoing as her. I still go out with friends, but only during holidays, and we usually do activities like basketball. You get the gist.

Due to her dismal academic performance compared to mine, I’m always made to tutor her by my mom. My dad knows about this, but he’s busy with work all the time and traveling for different meetings, so he isn’t really involved in this situation. My mom is a SAHM.

I don’t mind teaching her, except that every time I try, she always manages to throw a fit or tantrum, and I get blamed if she does badly on a test. So, I gave up.

Next, she managed to fracture herself at a friend’s house. Apparently, she slipped and missed the landing and ended up in a cast. According to the doctor, it should take approximately 2 months for her to recover and have the cast removed.

They taught her how to use crutches at the hospital, but admittedly, she wasn’t the best with them. Our house is two stories tall, and there’s a staircase to go up to our bedrooms. She wants me to carry her all the time. Now, this isn’t an issue for me. I’m 5’11, she’s 5’7, and I’m much heavier than her.

The problem is that I’m not free all the time, nor does she want to make the effort to use her crutches. For the past 1-2 weeks, I relented and had to do as she told me. Otherwise, she would threaten to complain to our mom, who’s busy with her own social life and gets fed up when we complain to her. However, she always takes out the blame on me.

The last straw was when she called for me to take her downstairs to drink water while I was on a call with a friend, finishing a group project due the next day. I had enough.

After the call, I went to her room and told her I’m not her caregiver all the time, and she needs to do stuff herself. Guess what she did? She called for Mom, and I got into trouble again. AITA?

