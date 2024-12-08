Brother Ignored His Responsibility To Cook Dinner, So The Family Ordered His Favorite Food Without Him As Punishment

<

Every family has their own unique way of teaching life lessons, sometimes with a touch of tough love.

When his brother’s streak of defiance interfered with the family’s dinner plans, they cooked up a creative form of punishment.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for getting Chinese? My brother (M20) is autistic, though it’s not obvious unless you live with him. Yesterday, my mother asked him to make dinner. It was a simple recipe and wouldn’t have taken more than 10 minutes. She texted him at first, then she called him, but he just ignored her. Eventually, she got through to him, and he said he would make it.

But still, he refused to come out and begin cooking.

Ten minutes later, nothing was being done in the kitchen. My father had to step in, so he called my brother. My brother gave the same response, saying he would make dinner.

So dad tries to get his attention again.

Another 10 minutes passed, and my dad had to call him again because he still hadn’t started. Even then, nothing happened. Normally, my parents would just have someone else make dinner, but my brother had been acting unusually bratty and defiant lately — a big change from his usual personality.

So getting him to make dinner was now mission critical.

They were determined to have him make dinner this time. They considered punishing him, but there was nothing to take away. He owns his phone, TV, Xbox, and other things himself.

So their sibling piped in with an idea.

That’s when I suggested we order Chinese food, his favorite, but not get him anything as a punishment. My mom thought the idea was genius and decided to go through with it. My dad hated the idea and thought it was cruel.

The brother finally notices they’re eating his favorite food without him.

Meanwhile, my brother made some microwave ribs before he realized we’d gotten Chinese food — which my mom hates and hadn’t asked him to make.

It seems they finally got through to him, but at what cost?

When he found out, he acted like it was funny, but he’s easy to read. It was clear he was sad and regretful about the situation. And now I feel bad.

His brilliant plan had a bit of a bittersweet aftertaste.

The lesson stuck, but so did the pang of second-guessing.

But they did their part, and the brother needs to hold up his end of the bargain too.

That day, they served up a hot plate of accountability.

