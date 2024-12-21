December 21, 2024 at 2:47 pm

Car Owner Got An Expensive Quote To Tint Her Windows, So She Decided To Do It Herself

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rosesarered090

Hey, when the going gets tough, just DIY…

Do it yourself!

That’s what a TikTokker named India did when it came to tinting her windows and she posted a video to tell folks all about it.

Source: TikTok

India said, “So I called a few places to inquire about prices for tint. We had just got a new car we needed our windows tinted.”

“The first person told me $300. $300?!?! And that was only for two windows, the two back ones.”

Source: TikTok

India said she decided to go to Walmart and buy everything she needed so she could do the job herself.

She said, “It’s not perfect. I got some spots here and there you can definitely tell I did it. But, it’s not that bad.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@rosesarered090

everything i used came from walmart i only spent $40 #fyp #cars #windowtint #windows #tinting @Walmart #real #relatable #experiment #diy

♬ original sound – India🥰

India posted a follow-up video and walked viewers through everything she bought to do the job.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Total from Walmart $40 to tint all 4 windows.”

Take a look at what she had to say!

@rosesarered090

Replying to @Powercouple💕 #tinting #part2 #part2? #diy #walmart #tintingwindows #cars #affordable

♬ original sound – India🥰

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual thinks she might be on to something…

Source: TikTok

DIY = Do It Yourself!

