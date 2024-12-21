Car Owner Got An Expensive Quote To Tint Her Windows, So She Decided To Do It Herself

Hey, when the going gets tough, just DIY…

Do it yourself!

That’s what a TikTokker named India did when it came to tinting her windows and she posted a video to tell folks all about it.

India said, “So I called a few places to inquire about prices for tint. We had just got a new car we needed our windows tinted.”

“The first person told me $300. $300?!?! And that was only for two windows, the two back ones.”

India said she decided to go to Walmart and buy everything she needed so she could do the job herself.

She said, “It’s not perfect. I got some spots here and there you can definitely tell I did it. But, it’s not that bad.”

India posted a follow-up video and walked viewers through everything she bought to do the job.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Total from Walmart $40 to tint all 4 windows.”

