Chick-fil-A Customer Was Upset That She Wasn’t Served Breakfast Even Though She Ordered Before 10:30 A.M.

Hey, rules are rules, right?

But we all get bent out of shape from time to time when things don’t go our way…

And a woman named Shannon put Chick-fil-A on blast after they wouldn’t serve her breakfast because of an issue.

Shannon said, “Did you know at Chick-fil-A if you order before breakfast ends, and you go to pick it up, and you pull in even two minutes after breakfast ends, your order is automatically canceled?”

She continued, “I’m running errands, and I placed an order while I was waiting in line at the UPS store for one chicken biscuit, OK? Five minutes before breakfast ends. The app even had the banner that said, ‘You have five more minutes to order.’ [I] wait in line at the UPS store, go across the parking lot to Chick-fil-A, and as soon as I pull in and put my number in, my parking spot, it says your order’s been canceled, breakfast is over.”

Shannon said, “So I go inside, ask them about it, and they said, ‘Oh yeah, it automatically cancels at 10:31, so you’ve been refunded.’ But I told them I just wanted the chicken biscuit I ordered, and I was waiting in line, you know it usually takes a long time at Chick-fil-A. And they said, ‘Sorry, can’t help you, we don’t have any, we can’t make any more.’”

She ended her video by saying, “Do better.”

What a bummer!

