College Student’s Roommates Keep Stealing His Food, So He Purposefully Taints A Batch Of Brownies With Laxatives

Steal my food? Enjoy the diarrhea Back when I was in college, I rented a room in an apartment with shared kitchen and bathroom. The landlord didn’t care who he rented to, and after moving in, [I] found that the two guys I was sharing the place with were heroin addicts and would steal any food in the cupboards or fridge.

I tried confronting them about it, but each one would just blame the other. Cue the petty revenge.

I bought some brownie mix and a pack of Ex-Lax, baked the brownies with about 12 doses in the pan, figured they’d eat one or two, get the runs, and I’d have a good laugh about it and tell them to leave my food alone. Imagine my surprise when I came home a couple days later and found every single brownie gone.

I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of puking followed by dry heaving. It went on for a while, and I worried that they’d need to go to hospital. The next day, I asked one of them if they’d [gotten] sick, and he replied that he felt like everything in his body had tried to get out by any path, all at the same time.

I never told him it was me because the result was way more extreme than I’d meant.

Redditors related to this tale with some roommate stories of their own.

People also mentioned that this could’ve been helpful…oddly enough.

But many congratulated the user, saying this was karmic.

Let this be a lesson to never touch a dish that isn’t yours.

