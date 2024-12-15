December 15, 2024 at 6:48 pm

Costco Customer Shared How Members Can Maximize Their Rewards. – ‘I literally bought four items. And the rest, they gave me all back in money.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Get those rewards, folks!

A woman named Kriss posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about how Costco Executive members can maximize their store rewards.

The membership costs an extra $65 per year and shoppers get a 2% reward bonus on money spent at Costco.

Kriss said that Executive members usually have to spend their rewards in Costco stores, but she said there’s a way around this.

She told viewers, “If you were to buy one item, like a pack of bananas, for $4, and you have [a] $300 coupon or gift card, they will give you the rest in cash back.”

Kriss said she hasn’t redeemed her in-store rewards in two years and instead she got money back.

She told viewers, “I literally bought four items. And the rest, they gave me all back in money.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this person weighed in.

