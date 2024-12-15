Costco Customer Shared How Members Can Maximize Their Rewards. – ‘I literally bought four items. And the rest, they gave me all back in money.’

Get those rewards, folks!

A woman named Kriss posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about how Costco Executive members can maximize their store rewards.

The membership costs an extra $65 per year and shoppers get a 2% reward bonus on money spent at Costco.

Kriss said that Executive members usually have to spend their rewards in Costco stores, but she said there’s a way around this.

She told viewers, “If you were to buy one item, like a pack of bananas, for $4, and you have [a] $300 coupon or gift card, they will give you the rest in cash back.”

Kriss said she hasn’t redeemed her in-store rewards in two years and instead she got money back.

She told viewers, “I literally bought four items. And the rest, they gave me all back in money.”

