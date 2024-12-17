Costco Expert Explains Why Customers Have Scan At The Front To Get In. – ‘This is a way Costco protects their low membership cost.’

A lot of customers are not happy about why Costco scans your ID before you enter the store.

TikToker @ryanbarnesugc has gone viral for his video on the actual explanation for it.

“This is not so they can protect the price of the hot dog or their $5 rotisserie chickens,” Ryan said.

It’s because of “what happens with people that get caught using your user ID.”

“If they show the ID and it doesn’t match the name on the credit card, they have to put all the items back,” he explains.

“That takes a lot of time. Costco is a massive warehouse.”

“This is a way Costco protects their low membership cost.”

It also means they are “able to provide a very livable wage with amazing benefits, he says enthusiastically.

“Shout out, Costco.”

A lot of people may not like it, but low costs tend to come with high costs.

In these economic times, that’s a bitter pill for a lot of people to swallow.

He finishes the brief video with “If you’ve been using someone else’s it’s time to get yourself one.”

