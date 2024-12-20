Creepy Property Agent Kept Trying To Enter Her House Even Though She Had No Business There, So She Complained To The Authorities To Get Her To Leave

Sometimes things can get out of hand! Isn’t it better to be safe than sorry?

How would you react if someone claiming to be a property agent knocked on the door of your house and tried to force her way inside?

This girl instantly reacted upon her instincts and complained about the shady property agent.

Check out the full story!

AITA for complaining about a property agent who tried to come into my home after I wouldn’t let her? So I 21F, recently moved. Although the area is good, the house I’m renting looks like it maybe an old crack den. Due to this, I’m very vigilant and paranoid with my security.

This is where it gets interesting…

So this morning I’m sitting in the lounge room when I hear someone rattling my screen door. I open the wooden door to see this woman standing there with an angry look on her face. I said hello, and asked what she was doing. She said she was there for an inspection. I told her that I was told it was next Tuesday, and today was Thursday, and I was not aware of any changes. (While I was saying this she had her key in the door trying to open it still.)

She was acting strange…

She said, “she was right, and that it was today and she must come inside to do the inspection”. I told her my address, she said that’s right. I said something must be wrong, this isn’t the right day. She very rudely told me that ‘lily’ and I was supposed to do an inspection over the phone with her while we were in isolation, and because we wouldn’t, she was here for an inspection. I told her my name, I don’t know a lily, and a lily doesn’t live here, but maybe the previous tenant was lily? She said she was sure I must know her and to let her in to “get it over with already”.

She knew something was shady…

I said no, because something wasn’t right. She held up her phone to show me the booking and I held mine up to show it was tues. In a very angry tone, she said, “well why don’t you at least open up the door to talk to me properly because I can’t see through that.” I did hesitantly, and she showed me her phone. I immediately saw a different with the same street. I pointed this out to her and said that this is xx suburb.

She knew she messed up so she left…

She said her name was Lisa, and she just took over the property, google sent her to the wrong address, which explained why her keys weren’t working. I asked what agent she works for, she told me then left. I called the company and explained what had happened, that she had made me feel scared in my own home, that she was very rude, unprofessional and unapologetic after her mistake was pointed out. How she wouldn’t listen to me when I told her that something wasn’t right so many times.

This girl had to complain about it!

They apologized and said that because she hadn’t seen the property before, and because the tenants there were known to be difficult she was expecting issues, hence her attitude. I told them that regardless, that it was very unprofessional and I wouldn’t want my agent to talk to me like that, and that I’m glad she didn’t try to go through the side gate of my house because if she did my dog would have ripped her to pieces if she tried to go in like that. I said I understand the issue with Google, but at least not have been so rude. I later got a call from my agent (different company), asking me what happened, and if I was ok, and mentioned that that agent had called her because I had complained.

She isn’t sure if she did the right thing with the complaint.

While I get accidentally going to the wrong address, I felt the way she handled it was very wrong, which is why I complained. So, AITA for making a complaint?

Geez! That must have been a scary encounter.

Let’s find out what The Reddit community has to say about this one.

This user believes the property agent is a little shady.

This user thinks this girl was right for complaining.

This user lists all the red flags of the property agent!

On point! This user thought what we all thought at first!

This user hopes the girl is fine after the incident!

Yikes! This intrusive property agent definitely came off as creepy!

