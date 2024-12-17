‘Do I just donate it?’ – She’s Divorced And Concerned That Keeping Her Wedding Dress Is Bad Juju, So She Asks For Advice

It’s a question most brides probably ponder: What do you do with your wedding dress after your wedding?

The answer to this question probably depends on if you’re still married.

TikToker @aspynovard got divorced and felt “Maybe donating it will refresh the energy.”

So Aspyn asked her TikTok viewers for advice.

“What are you supposed to do with your wedding dress,” she begins. “After you get divorced?”

She’s holding a garment bag in the shot and presumably her wedding dress is inside it. Is she keeping it handy, so she make a decision after reading her comments? Who knows.

“Do I just donate it?” But then Aspyn answers her own question.

“Probably what I’ll do — I want to save it for my kids” she begins in her viral video. “But it probably has some bad juju attached to it.”

Juju is a French word for an item that has spiritual power.

“Maybe if a random person wore it, it won’t have bad juju. I don’t know.”

It seems she may still have a lot of anger about her wedding, understandably. Fingers crossed she didn’t pay a ton of money for it.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

We still have my mom’s. I don’t see us giving it away.

People love to do that kind of stuff for social media.

That’s so nice.

Haha! Creative.

I’ve heard about this. Some NICUs do it.

So many choices!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!