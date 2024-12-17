December 16, 2024 at 10:49 pm

‘Do I just donate it?’ – She’s Divorced And Concerned That Keeping Her Wedding Dress Is Bad Juju, So She Asks For Advice

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

It’s a question most brides probably ponder: What do you do with your wedding dress after your wedding?

The answer to this question probably depends on if you’re still married.

TikToker @aspynovard got divorced and felt “Maybe donating it will refresh the energy.”

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

So Aspyn asked her TikTok viewers for advice.

“What are you supposed to do with your wedding dress,” she begins. “After you get divorced?”

She’s holding a garment bag in the shot and presumably her wedding dress is inside it. Is she keeping it handy, so she make a decision after reading her comments? Who knows.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

“Do I just donate it?” But then Aspyn answers her own question.

“Probably what I’ll do — I want to save it for my kids” she begins in her viral video. “But it probably has some bad juju attached to it.”

Juju is a French word for an item that has spiritual power.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

“Maybe if a random person wore it, it won’t have bad juju. I don’t know.”

It seems she may still have a lot of anger about her wedding, understandably. Fingers crossed she didn’t pay a ton of money for it.

Watch the full clip.

@aspynovard

maybe donating it will refresh the energy…

♬ original sound – Aspyn Ovard

Here is what people are saying.

We still have my mom’s. I don’t see us giving it away.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

People love to do that kind of stuff for social media.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

That’s so nice.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

Haha! Creative.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

I’ve heard about this. Some NICUs do it.

Source: TikTok/@aspynovard

So many choices!

