‘Why did I just put it on? What is this?’ – Dollar General Customer Bought Nivea Lip Balm, But When He Put It On His Lips Turned Pink

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta pay attention to what you’re buying when you go to the store…

And a man named Jaybreon found that out the hard way after a trip to a Dollar General store.

Jaybreon said, “I went into Dollar General, my lips dry as ****, so I’m like, ‘Let me just get some chapstick right quick.’”

But he was in for a surprise…

Jaybreon applied the Nivea balm to his lips and, to his surprise, his lips turned pink.

He said, “Why did I just put it on? What is this?”

I guess someone messed up…this one’s on you, pal!

Here’s the video.

@jaybreonw

@NIVEA yall did me dirty!! Or maybe i just didnt read😂😂😂

♬ original sound – jaybreonw

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual got a big kick out of this.

He was shook!

