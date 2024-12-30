Employee Was Told Not To Take Long Breaks At Work, So They Started Taking Very Frequent, Short Breaks To Get Around The Silly Rule

Most offices have policies about breaks such as how long the breaks are supposed to be, and how often you are supposed to take them, too.

In today’s story, the office frowns on long breaks, so one employee finds a way to take breaks that stay within the policy but still make a point.

Let’s see how everyone reacts to the employee’s unusual way of taking breaks…

They told me not to take long breaks, so I decided to take short breaks every five minutes! At work, there was a strict rule about not taking long breaks. So, I decided to follow the rule literally, but in my own way! I started taking a 30-second break every five minutes!

Other coworkers followed his lead.

If I was in a meeting, I’d suddenly raise my hand and say, ‘Sorry, quick break!’ and step out of the room for a few seconds. At first, my colleagues thought I was crazy, but they soon realized I wasn’t breaking any rules… because I was taking short breaks exactly as required!

Now everyone takes more breaks.

The result? Breaks became a part of the office culture, and soon everyone started stopping work every five minutes. Eventually, the rule got changed to allow breaks every half hour instead of just once an hour!

This sounds like a positive change! I bet employee moral went up too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader can’t believe how often these employees get to take breaks!

Another person might try taking more breaks.

I agree, jobs that don’t micromanage are the best!

It could be a good idea to change the law.

This person hardly ever gets to take a real break.

What do you even do in a 30 second break?

This is a weird take for sure.

