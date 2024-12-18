Every Year For His Birthday He Takes His Son On A Vacation To Visit A Specific Museum, But This Year His New Wife Wants To Cancel The Trip To Save Money For Their Unborn Baby

A father is facing an emotional standoff after deciding to cancel his late wife’s favorite family tradition for his teenage son’s birthday.

With a new baby on the horizon and his current wife’s suggestion to redirect funds, the plan seemed reasonable—until it broke his son’s heart.

AITA for making my son cry? I (47M) have a son (14M) from a previous marriage to my late wife. She passed two years ago and for my son the wound is still very fresh. My son and her were very close as they look exactly alike and had a lot of the same interest in reading, history, and art. Their favorite place in the world is the British Museum in London. Their passion project has been redrawing peices from the museum for the last two years before . For the last four years for my wife’s birthday in June and my son’s birthday in December we go to England for a week so they can spend time in the museum. However, since she died, my son and I have continued going for his birthday.

The problem is with my new wife (39F). She’s only been with us on this annual trip once last year and she complained the whole time. Now however, we recently found out we are expecting a child together in May. She raised it to my attention that the money I’ve used for the trip could be better used to be saved for the baby and we could instead do something else for my son’s birthday. I thought about it and I agreed. I was worried how he’d take it as this is the only thing he wants for his birthday. He dosent ask for gifts or cake, or a party. All he cares about is this museum.

We broke the news to my son yesterday and he flipped out. He was so upset and when my wife tried to tell him why we were saving the money and where the money was going to, he said he didn’t give a care and we got into an argument about it. He said he was upset because if he didn’t go this year he’d miss the new exhibit he’d been wanting to see, and he accused my wife of doing this on purpose because “she already dosent like me” he said. I admit I yelled at him and he started crying and for the last 24 hours, he hasn’t spoken to me. AITA?

